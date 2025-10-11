League One side Blackpool are still looking for their next manager - more than a week on from sacking Steve Bruce after a poor start to the 2025-26 campaign.
Bruce replaced Neil Critchley at Bloomfield Road in September 2024 but a run of seven defeats in 11 games saw the Seasiders wield the axe and part ways with Bruce. Blackpool lost 1-0 to Stockport County in their first league outing since parting ways with Bruce.
They have yet to appoint a permanent manager with Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks in temporary charge. Former Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson is the current favourite with the bookmakers but a new name has entered the frame who has played for both Liverpool and Rangers. Let’s dive into the latest odds...