Blackpool are on the hunt for a replacement after parting ways with Steve Bruce | Getty Images

Next Blackpool manager odds: Ex-Liverpool, Rangers , Bolton and Rotherham United men among favourites

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2025, 05:45 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2025, 05:45 BST

A former Liverpool player is among the bookies favourites to takeover at League One side Blackpool

League One side Blackpool are still looking for their next manager - more than a week on from sacking Steve Bruce after a poor start to the 2025-26 campaign.

Bruce replaced Neil Critchley at Bloomfield Road in September 2024 but a run of seven defeats in 11 games saw the Seasiders wield the axe and part ways with Bruce. Blackpool lost 1-0 to Stockport County in their first league outing since parting ways with Bruce.

They have yet to appoint a permanent manager with Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks in temporary charge. Former Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson is the current favourite with the bookmakers but a new name has entered the frame who has played for both Liverpool and Rangers. Let’s dive into the latest odds...

Odds - 25/1

1. Steve Evans

Odds - 25/1 Photo: Harry Trump

Odds - 20/1

2. Sean Dyche

Odds - 20/1 | Getty Images

Odds - 20/1

3. Ian Holloway

Odds - 20/1 | George Wood/Getty Images

Odds - 20/1

4. Grant McCann

Odds - 20/1 | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

