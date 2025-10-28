Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has resigned as manager of Celtic after a 3-1 defeat to Hearts on Sunday afternoon.

The reigning champions of Scotland are now eight points behind the Edinburgh club in the Scottish Premiership after nine games. Rodgers has vocally expressed his frustration at the club’s board about a lack of signings throughout the campaign and has now left his post.

Former Aston Villa and Sunderland manager Martin O’Neill has been named interim boss as the club search for a permanent replacement.

A club statement read: “Celtic Football Club can confirm that football manager Brendan Rodgers has today tendered his resignation. It has been accepted by the Club and Brendan will leave his role with immediate effect.

“The Club appreciates Brendan’s contribution to Celtic during his two very successful periods at the Club. Brendan leaves Celtic with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the Club and we wish him further success in the future.

“The process to appoint a new permanent manager is underway and the Club will update supporters further on this as soon as possible. We are pleased that during this interim period former Celtic manager, Martin O’Neill and former Celtic player, Shaun Maloney have agreed to take charge of Celtic first-team matters. Further details will be confirmed shortly.”

With the club hunting for a new manager

