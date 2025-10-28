Former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers has left his position at Celtic after a poor start to the Scottish Premiership season placeholder image
Former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers has left his position at Celtic after a poor start to the Scottish Premiership season | Getty Images

Next Celtic manager odds: Ex-Liverpool, Tottenham, Man Utd and Aston Villa men among early favourites

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2025, 06:34 GMT

Scottish Premiership side Celtic are looking for a new permanent manager after former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers left his post

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has resigned as manager of Celtic after a 3-1 defeat to Hearts on Sunday afternoon.

The reigning champions of Scotland are now eight points behind the Edinburgh club in the Scottish Premiership after nine games. Rodgers has vocally expressed his frustration at the club’s board about a lack of signings throughout the campaign and has now left his post.

Former Aston Villa and Sunderland manager Martin O’Neill has been named interim boss as the club search for a permanent replacement.

A club statement read: “Celtic Football Club can confirm that football manager Brendan Rodgers has today tendered his resignation. It has been accepted by the Club and Brendan will leave his role with immediate effect.

“The Club appreciates Brendan’s contribution to Celtic during his two very successful periods at the Club. Brendan leaves Celtic with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the Club and we wish him further success in the future.

“The process to appoint a new permanent manager is underway and the Club will update supporters further on this as soon as possible. We are pleased that during this interim period former Celtic manager, Martin O’Neill and former Celtic player, Shaun Maloney have agreed to take charge of Celtic first-team matters. Further details will be confirmed shortly.”

With the club hunting for a new manager, the latest odds from Bet Victor to replace Rodgers are below. One former Liverpool player is in the mix alongside a host of names with links to the Premier League. Take a look...

Odds - 25/1

1. Ruud van Nistelrooy

Odds - 25/1 | Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Odds - 25/1

2. Mark Robins

Odds - 25/1 | Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Odds - 20/1

3. Michael Carrick

Odds - 20/1 | Getty Images

Odds - 20/1

4. Frank Lampard

Odds - 20/1 | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CelticBrendan RodgersTottenhamAston VillaMartin O'Neill
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice