Xabi Alonso. (Photo by SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has named Xabi Alonso as the 'standout' manager of the next generation - giving the Spaniard a ringing endorsement to succeed him in the Liverpool hot seat.

Alonso is the front-runner to be in charge at Anfield next season after Klopp's shock announcement that he'll depart in May. The ex-Real Madrid midfielder spent five years representing the Reds during his playing career - helping the club win the Champions League in Istanbul in 2005.

In his first managerial role, Alonso is currently on track to lead Bayer Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga title. They sit five points clear of Bayern Munich, who have won the past 11 titles, after a 3-0 victory when the two sides met last weekend.

And it's clear that Klopp's comments underline that owners Fenway Sports Group will have Alonso on their wish list.

"Xabi is doing an incredible job,” Klopp said. “If there would not be the rumours around, that’s ­completely independent. If you would have asked me eight weeks ago about Xabi Alonso I would have gone: ‘Oh my God.’ The dinosaurs if you want – Ancelotti, Mourinho, Guardiola, maybe me – we will not do it for the next 20 years. OK, maybe Mourinho will. The next generation is already there and I would say Xabi is standout in that department.