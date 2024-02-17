'Very special' - Jurgen Klopp makes stunning Xabi Alonso claim that Liverpool fans will love
Jurgen Klopp has named Xabi Alonso as the 'standout' manager of the next generation - giving the Spaniard a ringing endorsement to succeed him in the Liverpool hot seat.
Alonso is the front-runner to be in charge at Anfield next season after Klopp's shock announcement that he'll depart in May. The ex-Real Madrid midfielder spent five years representing the Reds during his playing career - helping the club win the Champions League in Istanbul in 2005.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In his first managerial role, Alonso is currently on track to lead Bayer Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga title. They sit five points clear of Bayern Munich, who have won the past 11 titles, after a 3-0 victory when the two sides met last weekend.
And it's clear that Klopp's comments underline that owners Fenway Sports Group will have Alonso on their wish list.
"Xabi is doing an incredible job,” Klopp said. “If there would not be the rumours around, that’s completely independent. If you would have asked me eight weeks ago about Xabi Alonso I would have gone: ‘Oh my God.’ The dinosaurs if you want – Ancelotti, Mourinho, Guardiola, maybe me – we will not do it for the next 20 years. OK, maybe Mourinho will. The next generation is already there and I would say Xabi is standout in that department.
“Former world-class player, from a coaching family as well which helps a little, he was like a coach already when he was playing. The football he is playing, the teams he sets up, the transfers he did, it is absolutely exceptional. I played a long time in the Bundesliga and it is super impressive. Not only the points tally but the way they play. Leverkusen was clearly the better side in the first game against Bayern and that is rare. To be honest, when we beat Bayern at Dortmund it was a bit of very well defended, counterattack and taking the momentum. Especially at the beginning. But Leverkusen were better. That was probably the real surprise given the short time he was there and it’s a young team. He has super signings for this team, exactly what they needed, and that’s really a very special job."