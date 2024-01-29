Jurgen Klopp's announcement that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season has come as a huge shock for the fans.

Klopp., who has been at the club since 2015, has brought huge success to Merseyside and finding the 'next Klopp' will prove to be hugely difficult. It is close to the situation which took place over 10 years ago, when the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson departed Manchester United - to fill those big shoes is certainly an unenviable task.

There aren't any clear frontrunners as it stands and the club will certainly take their time to find the right man to take his place. With plenty of suitable names on the betting odds list, we've decided to see who is the bookies' favourite to take over from Klopp - and there are certainly some strong names on the list.

1 . Xavi - 20/1 The former midfielder is set to leave Barcelona at the end of the season.

2 . Steven Gerrard - 20/1 Having just signed a new long-term-deal with Al-Ettifaq, it is unlikely he will leave Saudi Arabia. However, many believe he will eventually get to manage his boyhood club. Photo: Yasser Bakhsh

3 . Zinedine Zidane - 20/1 The former Real Madrid manager won three Champions Leagues in the row and has an extraordinary games/trophy record. Photo: FRANCK FIFE