Next Liverpool manager: new clear favourite emerges after bombshell Xabi Alonso news

Liverpool are braced to miss out on Xabi Alonso succeeding Jurgen Klopp as manager.

Alonso had been heavily linked with taking up the Anfield hot seat after Klopp brings the curtain down on his Merseyside career at the end of the season.

The former Reds midfielder has conducted an outstanding job at Bayer Leverkusen. In just 18 months, they've gone from the bottom of the Bundesliga to being on their verge of their maiden title. As a result, Alonso is expected to stay at the German club beyond the campaign.

Bayern Munich have also been linked with Alonso as they look to replace Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season. However, honorary president Uli Hoeness reckons a move will be impossible. He said: "It will be difficult, if not probably impossible. (Alonso) is more inclined to stay at Bayer Leverkusen in view of their current successes, because he would not want to leave them behind.

"Let’s say if he had two or three more years of success, it would probably be easier to bring him out of there."

It means that there's one fewer candidate in the mix and Fenway Sports Group may have to reassess the situation. Here's a look at the latest market to see who are among the favourites.

1 . Thomas Tuchel - 20/1 The former Chelsea manager is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season after a disappointing spell.

2 . Michel Sanchez - 20/1 The Spaniard has done a sterling job at Girona as they sit third in La Liga.

3 . Marco Silva - 20/1 Guided Fulham to the Champions title in 2021 and kept them in the Premier League comfortably since. However, Silva is a former Everton manager and that may put the buffers on a potential move.

4 . Pep Lijnders - 10/1 Liverpool's assistant manager has already said he'll leave the club along with Klopp - but stranger things have happened in football.