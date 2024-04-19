Julian Nagelsmann has committed his future to the German national team after being linked with the Liverpool manager's job.

The former Bayern Munich boss took charge of Germany last September to spearhead their home European Championships bid this summer. He only signed a deal until July 2024, though, which meant his future beyond the tournament was unclear.

Nagelsmann was one of the names placed in the frame to replace Jurgen Klopp after the shock announcement that he'll depart Liverpool at the end of the season. A return to Bayern had also been touted with Thomas Tuchel leaving the Allianz Arena in June.

But the 36-year-old has decided to commit his future to Germany and plans to lead them into the 2026 World Cup.

On his decision, Nagelsmann said: "This is a decision of the heart. It is a great honour to be able to train the national team and work with the best players in the country. With successful, passionate performances we have the chance to inspire an entire country. The two wins against France and the Netherlands in March really touched me. We want to play a successful home European Championship together and I'm really looking forward to it together with my coaching team’s challenge of a World Cup."