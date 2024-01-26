Jurgen Klopp has announced the bombshell news he'll be leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The Reds boss will bring the curtain down on a magnificent period in the Anfield hot seat. Arriving in October 2015, Klopp has restored Liverpool back to the European elite. He's won six major trophies, including the club's sixth Champions League in 2019 and a maiden Premier League title the following year. But the German has admitted he no longer wants to continue as Liverpool chief come the end of the campaign. “I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it," Klopp said.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.

“After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth.”

Now the search is on for Fenway Sports Group to find his successor. It'll be a monumental task to replace Klopp given the success he's delivered and the relationship built with the dressing room and fans. Here's a look at the early frontrunners to replace him.

