Sean Dyche and Steven Gerrard are the bookmakers’ favourites to become next Rangers manager as the pressure ramped up on Russell Martin on Saturday afternoon.

The ex-Southampton boss has had a wretched time in Glasgow and after a 2-0 home loss to Hearts, he saw further calls from supporters for him to leave his post.

He intends to fight on and said after the defeat on Saturday: "Only results will convince them. My job is to convince the players and the staff inside the building after a difficult afternoon and give them enough support and detail to improve.

"It is not going to be an easy journey for me to win favour. It hasn't been from day one with a lot of people, but we'll keep working and make sure it does.

"Professionally, it hurts a bit because nobody sees how hard you work. No-one sees the stuff you have to deal with, but it is what it is and is the job of a football manager."

Asked if he will continue to get the support from the Ibrox hierarchy, Martin only said: "We'll see."

Rangers are 10th after five games of the season, with just four points on the board. They have failed to win a game, as they kicked off the campaign with four draws before losing to Hearts.

As Martin comes under pressure, Liverpool hero Gerrard and ex-Everton boss Dyche are some of the names the bookies expect to take over if the ex-Southampton chief is sacked. The latest odds are below, courtesy of BetVictor...

1 . Ruud van Nistelrooy Odds - 20/1 | Tom Dulat/Getty Images Photo: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

2 . Ralph Hassenhuttl Odds - 20/1 | Getty Images

3 . Gareth Southgate Odds - 20/1 | Getty Images