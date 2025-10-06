Russell Martin sackedplaceholder image
Next Rangers manager odds: Ex-Everton, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest men among favourites as Russell Martin sacked

By Ben McKenna

Published 6th Oct 2025, 04:10 BST

Russell Martin has been sacked by Rangers after a short-lived and wretched time in the Ibrox hot-seat

Rangers have parted company with Russell Martin after a 1-1 draw with Falkirk on Sunday afternoon - in a result that has left the club on eight points and 11 points behind leaders Hearts.

The Glasgow club have won just one of their seven league games under Martin and have lost both of their Europa League outings. The ex-Southampton boss was escorted from Falkirk Stadium by police on Sunday as angry fans tried to stop the team bus from leaving.

With Martin dismissed, a number of names have been linked as potential replacements - including those who have associations with Everton and Liverpool. The latest odds from the bookmakers can be seen below.

