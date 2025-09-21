Rangers manager Russell Martin appears to have eased the pressure on himself at Ibrox despite fan protests on Saturday calling for him to be sacked.

The Glasgow club advanced to the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup with a win over Hibernian at Ibrox. However, before the game hundreds of supporters protested against Martin and the club’s CEO Patrick Stewart.

Last week, the pressure ramped up on Martin after a 2-0 loss to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership. Rangers are 11th in the table after the early weeks of the campaign. In the 11th minute of their win over Hibs, the game was stopped as fans threw plastic balls onto the pitch.

Although Martin appears to have held off a potential sacking for now, Sean Dyche and Steven Gerrard are the bookmakers’ favourites to become next Rangers manager.

Liverpool hero Gerrard and ex-Everton boss Dyche are both without a managerial job as things stand and appear hotly tipped for the Rangers position if Martin is unable to consistently turn things around. The latest odds are below for the potential next Rangers manager, courtesy of BetVictor ...

