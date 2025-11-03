Vitor Pereira has been sacked as Wolves managerplaceholder image
Vitor Pereira has been sacked as Wolves manager | Wolves via Getty Images

Next Wolves manager odds: Ex-Liverpool, Wolves, Man Utd and Celtic men among favourites

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 09:23 GMT

Wolves have sacked manager Vítor Pereira and these are the favourites to replace him

Liverpool and Everton’s Premier League rivals Wolves have sacked manager Vítor Pereira after a run of 10 games without a win to start the 2024-25 Premier League campaign.

The Molineux club sit rock bottom of the division with just two points, and are already eight points behind 17th-placed Burnley. They are nine points behind Leeds United and 15 adrift of Sunderland, with the three promoted sides proving they are not just here to make up the numbers this campaign. They lost 3-2 to Everton in late August but do not play Liverpool until late December.

A club statement said: “Wolves have parted company with head coach Vitor Pereira, after a winless start to the 2025/26 season.

“Upon his arrival at Molineux last December, Pereira and his coaches made an immediate impact, guiding the team to a successful second half of the Premier League campaign.

“However, results and performances this term have fallen below acceptable standards, and as a result a change in leadership was deemed necessary. All eight of Pereira’s backroom staff have also left the club.

“Under-21 head coach James Collins and under-18 head coach Richard Walker will take training while the club finalise the appointment of a new first-team head coach.”

Executive chairman Jeff Shi said: “Vitor and his team worked tirelessly for Wolves and helped guide us through a challenging period last season, for which we are grateful.

“Unfortunately, the start to this season has been a disappointment and, despite our strong desire to give the head coach time and matches to find an improvement, we have reached a point where we must make a change.

“We thank Vitor and his staff for their efforts and wish them the very best for the future.”

A former Liverpool manager is among the bookies favourites to take over with an ex-Wolves boss linked with a shock return.

Having previously managed Everton and Chelsea, Lampard has been in the Championship with Coventry City since last November.

1. Frank Lampard - 25/1

Currently in charge of Bodo/Glimt and has been since 2018, overseeing the club's rise into the Champions League

2. Kjetil Knutsen - 25/1

The Liverpool legend and former Aston Villa boss has been without a managerial role since January after leaving Saudi club Al-Ettifaq. He turned down the chance to return to Rangers last month.

3. Steven Gerrard - 25/1

Robins is currently the manager of Stoke City - he previously managed Coventry City in the Championship.

4. Mark Robins - 25/1

