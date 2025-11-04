Liverpool and Everton’s Premier League rivals Wolves will not be appointing former manager Gary O’Neil as manager after he withdrew from the race.

Wolves have yet to win in any of their 10 Premier League outings so far this season and on Monday they sacked Vitor Pereira. O’Neil was dismissed by the club around 12 months ago and had reportedly held talks about a return to the dugout at Molineux.

Now he has backed out of the race, according to widespread reports. A former Manchester United manager is now among the favourites with his odds slashed. An ex-Liverpool and Leeds United player has also seen his odds plummet too.

The latest odds from Betfred can be found below...

1 . Frank Lampard - 25/1 Having previously managed Everton and Chelsea, Lampard has been in the Championship with Coventry City since last November. | Getty Images

2 . Kjetil Knutsen - 25/1 Currently in charge of Bodo/Glimt and has been since 2018, overseeing the club's rise into the Champions League | Getty Images

3 . Steven Gerrard - 25/1 The Liverpool legend and former Aston Villa boss has been without a managerial role since January after leaving Saudi club Al-Ettifaq. He turned down the chance to return to Rangers last month. | Getty Images