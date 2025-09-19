Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is rumoured to be facing the sack at the Championship club after a difficult start to the season - with former Liverpool and Everton men tipped as his potential replacement.

They have won just once in their five league games after having a bigger net spend than any other club in the second tier over the summer. Reports emerged last weekend that the club hierarchy were discussing the managerial position after a defeat to QPR.

"There were no discussions at all after the game," Parkinson insisted as he refuted those reports.

"We were just frustrated as a staff and we had a chat with the players, but it was only a brief one and we picked up things on Monday morning."

He added: "I look at the three promotions we've had. People sometimes forget, but in each of those seasons, there were tough periods.

"The season we got 111 points, we lost to Chesterfield early in the season. Everyone had written us off. Good Friday, we lost to Halifax and the world had come to an end.

"You look at the League Two season, we had a defeat against Newport. We followed that with a bad defeat at Salford. We refer to the League One season, everyone thinks, wow, what an amazing season that was. But we lost at home to Stevenage, we lost away to Shrewsbury.

"In each season I've been here and every season I've had as a manager, you have times where people question you, question the players. But that's when everyone sticks together and comes through the other side of it stronger than ever."

The bookmakers have put together their odds for who could replace Parkinson if he is indeed sacked - and there are two names with Liverpool and Everton associations at the top of the list. Take a look...

1 . Nuno Espirito Santo Odds - 25/1 | Getty Images

2 . Ruben Selles Odds - 16/1 | Getty Images

3 . Rob Page Odds - 14/1: The former Wales boss is currently in charge of Liverpool's Under-21s side. | Getty Images

4 . Gareth Southgate Odds - 14/1 | Stu Forster/Getty Images