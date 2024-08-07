Nico Williams. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked with Nico Williams.

Nico Williams appears to have committed himself to Athletic Bilbao for the 2024-25 season.

The winger is one of the most exciting wingers in Europe. He displayed his prowess as he helped Spain claim Euro 2024 glory, scoring in the 2-1 victory over England in the final. Williams also enjoyed a superb 2023-24 at Bilbao as he plundered eight goals and 19 assists to help his boyhood club become Copa del Rey champions and finish fifth in La Liga.

The 22-year-old has been touted with a big move in the summer transfer window. Liverpool have been one of the clubs linked with Chelsea and Arsenal, although Barcelona is regarded as the frontrunner. Yet Williams appears to have snubbed a departure and is preparing for a new campaign at San Mames instead.

In a message to Bilbao fans on social media after returning to training, he said: “I'm back! I'm really looking forward to this season. Vamos, Athletic!"

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Williams’ Spain team-mate Dani Almo from RB Leipzig. for €62 million. Liverpool’s priority in the transfer window appears to be a new defensive midfielder, although bolstering their attack is something they could also look to do. The Reds were offered the chance to sign Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon earlier in the summer but the deal did not pursue.