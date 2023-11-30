Liverpool aim to book their spot in the knockout stage of the Europa League when they face LASK Linz at Anfield tonight (20.00 GMT).

The Reds need to avoid defeat to advance to the next round of the competition. Yet Jurgen Klopp has already made it clear that his priority is winning the game and building momentum ahead of a 'super-intense' period.

Liverpool lost their previous game in Europa League Group E - a meek 3-2 defeat by Toulouse in France - and complacency cannot set in. Klopp has already confirmed that he wants to have 'fresh legs' for the game against LASK, who sit third in the Austrian Bundesliga. But at the same time, Reds boss will also want to build momentum.

Liverpool are set to be without goalkeeper Alisson Becker (hamstring) for a couple of weeks while Diogo Jota (muscle) is on the treatment table for a prolonged period with Andy Robertson (shoulder), Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Stefan Bajectic (calf).

Ahead of the clash against LASK, here's the Liverpool team predicted.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher The Republic of Ireland international is set for his longest run of games to date in the absence of Alisson.

2 . RB - Joe Gomez The versatile defender could well captain Liverpool again.

3 . CB - Ibou Konate The France international is set to play his first game after suffering a hamstring injury earlier this month.