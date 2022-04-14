An emotional Anfield was filled with tributes during last night’s Champions League quarter-final as the football club remembered the 97 supporters who tragically lost their lives in 1989.

Liverpool progressed to the semi-finals of this season’s Champions League following a 3-3 draw with Benfica at Anfield last night.

Roberto Firmino scored a double and Ibrahima Konaté also netted as the Reds progressed 6-4 on aggregate, having won the first leg 3-1 in Portugal.

However, the match also saw supporters of both clubs pay their respects to the victims of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which marks its 33rd anniversary later this week.

Anfield’s eternal flame, the memorial for the 97 supporters who lost their lives at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final with Nottingham Forest in Sheffield, was covered in tributes prior to kick off.

The pre-match rendition of club anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ held extra significance while everyone inside the stadium also observed a minute’s silence prior to kick off and the Kop end put on a display.

Here are nine pictures from last night’s match as Anfield paid tribute to those who tragically lost their lives 33 years ago:

1. Supporters gather at eternal flame Liverpool supporters gathered in front the eternal flame of the Hillsborough memorial as they arrive to attend the match with Benfica

2. Supporters gather at eternal flame April 15, 2022 will mark the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough football stadium disaster

3. Supporters gather at eternal flame 96 Liverpool football fans were killed during a FA Cup football tie between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Sheffield’s Hillsborough stadium on April 15, 1989

4. Supporters gather at eternal flame The Hillsborough memorial was situated alongside the Shankly Gates before it was moved next to 96 Avenue in front of the redeveloped main stand in 2016