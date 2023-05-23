The free agent market is looking particularly fruitful this summer.

With Liverpool still seeking financial investment under American owners FSG, the free agent market may be their saviour this summer.

The quartet of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, James Milner and Roberto Firmino will all leave this summer and the Reds need to replenish their squad on a relative budget.

Incoming sporting director, Jorg Schmadtke, is famed for his ability to source players for lower fees, and there may be a chance to do that again with this list of free options.

Liverpool’s last two free signings in Milner and Joel Matip have gone on to become real successes at the club.

There is a wide variety of players available on the free transfer market and with the Reds reportedly targeting three midfielders and a defender, we can certainly expect movement this summer.

1 . CB - Nacho Fernandez Highly experienced, he can cover either flank at full-back or at centre-back and has proven he can be an incredibly valuable squad player, even at 33. Photo: Getty Images

2 . LB - Raphael Guerreiro Guerreiro is out of contract this season, and he could be an option as an inverted left-back in Klopp’s new system. However, he would only arrive if an offer for Kostas Tsimikas came in this summer, as Liverpool are already well stocked in that department. Photo: Getty Images

3 . CB - Evan N’Dicka Still only 23, N’Dicka has earned a lot of experience in the Bundesliga over recent years, building up a solid reputation in Germany. His physicality would suit the Premier League and Klopp’s high-line and he stands as the youngest player on the list.

4 . CM - Youri Tielemans A player who has been on the radar for a long time is Leicester’s Tielemans; only 26, he has an incredible wealth of experience and is capable playing a number of central midfield roles which would only help Klopp after losing three in the summer. Photo: AFP via Getty Images