Nine free agents Liverpool could sign this summer, including Champions League stars - gallery
The free agent market is looking particularly fruitful this summer.
With Liverpool still seeking financial investment under American owners FSG, the free agent market may be their saviour this summer.
The quartet of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, James Milner and Roberto Firmino will all leave this summer and the Reds need to replenish their squad on a relative budget.
Incoming sporting director, Jorg Schmadtke, is famed for his ability to source players for lower fees, and there may be a chance to do that again with this list of free options.
Liverpool’s last two free signings in Milner and Joel Matip have gone on to become real successes at the club.
There is a wide variety of players available on the free transfer market and with the Reds reportedly targeting three midfielders and a defender, we can certainly expect movement this summer.