Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning

Nine free agents Liverpool could sign this summer, including Champions League stars - gallery

The free agent market is looking particularly fruitful this summer.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:21 BST

With Liverpool still seeking financial investment under American owners FSG, the free agent market may be their saviour this summer.

The quartet of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, James Milner and Roberto Firmino will all leave this summer and the Reds need to replenish their squad on a relative budget.

Incoming sporting director, Jorg Schmadtke, is famed for his ability to source players for lower fees, and there may be a chance to do that again with this list of free options.

Liverpool’s last two free signings in Milner and Joel Matip have gone on to become real successes at the club.

There is a wide variety of players available on the free transfer market and with the Reds reportedly targeting three midfielders and a defender, we can certainly expect movement this summer.

Highly experienced, he can cover either flank at full-back or at centre-back and has proven he can be an incredibly valuable squad player, even at 33.

1. CB - Nacho Fernandez

Highly experienced, he can cover either flank at full-back or at centre-back and has proven he can be an incredibly valuable squad player, even at 33. Photo: Getty Images

Guerreiro is out of contract this season, and he could be an option as an inverted left-back in Klopp’s new system. However, he would only arrive if an offer for Kostas Tsimikas came in this summer, as Liverpool are already well stocked in that department.

2. LB - Raphael Guerreiro

Guerreiro is out of contract this season, and he could be an option as an inverted left-back in Klopp’s new system. However, he would only arrive if an offer for Kostas Tsimikas came in this summer, as Liverpool are already well stocked in that department. Photo: Getty Images

Still only 23, N’Dicka has earned a lot of experience in the Bundesliga over recent years, building up a solid reputation in Germany. His physicality would suit the Premier League and Klopp’s high-line and he stands as the youngest player on the list.

3. CB - Evan N’Dicka

Still only 23, N’Dicka has earned a lot of experience in the Bundesliga over recent years, building up a solid reputation in Germany. His physicality would suit the Premier League and Klopp’s high-line and he stands as the youngest player on the list.

A player who has been on the radar for a long time is Leicester’s Tielemans; only 26, he has an incredible wealth of experience and is capable playing a number of central midfield roles which would only help Klopp after losing three in the summer.

4. CM - Youri Tielemans

A player who has been on the radar for a long time is Leicester’s Tielemans; only 26, he has an incredible wealth of experience and is capable playing a number of central midfield roles which would only help Klopp after losing three in the summer. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Champions LeagueAlex Oxlade-ChamberlainJames Milner