Two of England’s biggest clubs have gone head-to-head for multiple deals over the years.

Liverpool and Manchester United are the two most successful clubs in England and the arch-rivals have gone head to head on many memorable occasions and they’ve battled it out in the transfer market too.

The most recent example was Liverpool’s success in signing Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister, who signed in a £35m deal as Merseyside triumphed over Manchester with this particular deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both clubs are a highly-desirable destination for starring players and both are typically linked with the high-profile names that get fans excited whenever the transfer window comes around.

Players of the past have had to deliberate over which of the two clubs is the best to join, as some have had offers from both on the table.