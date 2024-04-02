'No chance' - Man City set for triple injury blow in Liverpool and Arsenal title race
Manchester City are braced to be without three key players for their clash against Aston Villa.
City trail leaders Liverpool by three points in the Premier League title race after they were held to a goalless draw against second-placed Arsenal last weekend. And the reigning champions have another tricky encounter when they welcome Champions League-chasing Villa to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night (20.15 BST).
Pep Guardiola's men can go level on points with the Reds with a victory yet they are likely to be without goalkeeper Ederson and right-back Kyle Walker. Ederson has been sidelined since suffering an injury when a foul on Darwin Nunez led to Liverpool's equalising penalty in last month's 1-1 draw. Walker, meanwhile, suffered an injury in England's 1-0 loss against Brazil.
Centre-back John Stones also sustained a setback representing the Three Lions and is doubtful. And after being forced off in the 25th minute against Arsenal, fellow defender Nathan Ake is set for a spell on the treatment table.
On Stones, Walker and Ederson's availability, Guardiola told reporters at his pre-match press conference: "I don’t think so. John maybe, the other two no chance.
“He [John] has to feel fully fit. But the injury was less than we expected. We’ll see. For today or maybe for the next games he’ll be ready.
Guardiola added on Ake's fitness: “Injured. Hopefully he will be back soon. I don’t know exactly the timing. For sure, the next games he won’t be ready.”