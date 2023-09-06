Watch more videos on Shots!

Wolverhampton Wanderers have allowed Daniel Podence to leave the club ahead of their upcoming fixture against Liverpool.

Podence joined Wolves from Olympiacos in January 2020 and have scored a total of 16 goals in 105 appearances at Molineux. However, the 27-year-old has not been involved in any of Wolves’ four games in the Premier League this season.

Podence has signed a new three-year contract at Molineux before making the move to his former club Olympiacos on a season-long loan. It means Wolves will be without him when they host Liverpool after the international break on Saturday September 16.

On the decision, Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “It’s no secret that Daniel was keen to look at new options this summer, but nothing came which suited us or Daniel, but this is an opportunity for him to go back where he was and play European football, and he was great in understanding that for us to allow it, he had to sign a contract.

“There’s still a possibility Daniel comes back and plays for Wolves again, but it was the right time to let him go and play this season. He can either come back after the season or we’ll be negotiating next summer with a player with a longer contract. He was respectful and didn’t push back – he was happy to protect the club. We’ll stay in touch this season, and I want him to do well, to either come back and play for us in good form or maximise his value.