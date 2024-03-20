Norway doctor gives two-word Erling Haaland injury update amid Liverpool and Arsenal title battle
Manchester City have been given an injury scare during the international break as Erling Haaland limped out of Norway training.
The striker was spotted coming off the training pitch in discomfort. Haaland is one of the key figures in City's bid for a fourth successive Premier League title, having scored 29 goals in 34 games in all competitions this season.
The 23-year-old had a spell on the sidelines that he suffered while on Norway duty in November that ruled him out of action for several weeks. Pep Guardiola will be hoping that Haaland is not set for another sustained period in a razor-thin Premier League title battle.
City currently trail Liverpool and Arsenal by just a point. In their first game after the international break, Guardiola's troops face Arsenal in what will be a seismic encounter.
It has bene reported by Norwegian channel TV 2 (via The Mirror) that Haaland has 'no problem'.