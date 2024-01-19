'Not 100%' - Bournemouth sweating on key star for Liverpool clash as seven players ruled out
Bournemouth injury news ahead of their clash against Liverpool.
Bournemouth are sweating on key defender Lloyd Kelly for their visit of Liverpool on Sunday.
The Reds can stretch their lead to five points at the top of the Premier League with a victory on the south coast. What's more, Jurgen Klopp's side have already beaten the Cherries twice this season - securing a 3-1 win in the league at Anfield in August and a triumph in the Carabao Cup third round two months later.
However, Bournemouth have picked up markedly in recent months and won seven of their past nine games - moving them to 12th in the table.
But for the latest encounter against Liverpool the Cherries could be without Kelly. The 25-year-old, who has previously been linked with a switch to Anfield has missed the previous seven games. Confirmed absentees are Adam Smith, Milos Kerkez, Tyler Adams and Ryan Fredericks, while Marcos Senesi is suspended. What's more, Antoine Senenyo (Ghana) and Dango Outtara (Burkina Faso) are on African Cup of Nations duty.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola said: “We have Adam Smith out still as he missed the game against QPR (in the FA Cup).
“On top of that, Milos Kerkez is still definitely out, while Ryan Fredericks and Tyler Adams are longer-term injuries. Lloyd Kelly is the only player who I would leave it open to, but he’s definitely not 100% guaranteed to play. He’s the only one who has a slight chance of being in the squad."