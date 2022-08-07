Injury update on Thiago Alcantara as Liverpool’s troubles mount.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool’s current injury list is not ‘good’ after Thiago Alcantara became the latest player to suffer a setback.

Thiago limped off in the Reds’ 2-2 draw at Fulham on the opening day of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Liverpool were already missing fellow centre-midfielders Curtis Jones (calf), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) and Naby Keita (illness) for the clash.

Fellow senior players Diogo Jota, Ibou Konate Kostas Tsimikas and Caoimhin Kelleher were also absent.

Klopp could not give a time frame on how long Thiago may be out for.

But the Liverpool boss has refused to make an impulsive decision and recruit a new engine-room operation.

He said: “I know what will now come up, it’s clear. We said we don’t need a midfielder because we have enough - and we actually have enough, but the problem now is we get punished for something that is not our responsibility really because things like this can happen.

“Nobody could image that Curtis gets the thing he gets; it is nothing serious but he is a young boy and it is a kind of stress reaction. Bodies are like this. Naby is only ill and he will now be back definitely next week again. Oxlade happened early and now with Thiago that is, of course, not good and we will see.

“Look, a transfer must make sense now and in the long-term; we have midfielders, we have still enough midfielders. It is not that we lack midfielders, but it’s just some of them are injured.