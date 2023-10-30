Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steve Cooper admitted injuries meant that Nottingham Forest were unable to ‘commit’ to a gameplan required to yield a result at Anfield against Liverpool.

The Reds cruised to a 3-0 victory over Forest on Sunday. After initially struggling to break the visitors down, two goals in four first-half minutes from Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez put Jurgen Klopp’s side in the driving seat. Mo Salah ensured Liverpool claimed a third successive win and back within three points of Premier League leaders Tottenham.

Forest were without a natural striker to start the game against the Reds. Kop cult hero Divock Origi was sidelined with hip injury, Chris Wood suffered a hamstring issue in the build-up and former Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi was only fit enough to come off the bench.

Cooper, speaking at his post-match press conference, felt Forest allowed the Reds too many opportunities to open the pitch up - showing why they are one of the best teams in the world.

The City Ground head boss said: “For sure it is a tough afternoon. It normally is here. Coming into the game, you know you have to play really well and commit to a plan in order to get some success in the game.

“We were forced into some player selection, formation and plans through the unfortunate situation with attacking players. We had to go with a couple of players out of position.

“Two days ago, we were planning to go with a back four. But then we had to go with a five because Chris got injured. We only had one player who could play as a No 9 in Anthony (Elanga). It’s a position which is a little bit foreign to him anyway, and two days ago we didn’t think he would be available because of illness.

“We were forced into the formation and certain parts of the team we had to select. It’s not an excuse and we talked about it galvanising us and going with a plan.

“But whatever formation and team you are going to go with against Liverpool, we felt we had to play on a small pitch as much as we could. The moment you open up a pitch and play on a large pitch, they are right up there as one of the best teams in the world in that type of game, big pitch and some of best players in the world. The three goals were scored on a wide-open pitch, where you’ve got some of the most dangerous players you can come up against.