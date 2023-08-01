Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp admits that it is ‘no secret’ that Liverpool aren’t finished in the transfer market.

The Reds have a void to fill in defensive midfield after Fabinho’s £40 million move to Al-Ittihad was confirmed on Monday evening.

Liverpool have no specialist player to screen the defence, with Jordan Henderson also departing for Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, purchased for a combined fee of £95 million from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively, are more attack-minded.

As is Curtis Jones, although he filled the number-six berth in the Reds’ 4-0 pre-season victory over Leicester City last weekend - although a specialist to feature in the position is coveted. Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is at the top of the wish list and a second bid is reportedly being prepared.

And ahead of tomorrow’s friendly against Bayern Munich, Klopp told reporters: “He [Jones] is one of the options, definitely. It is no secret we are still looking for players to join us. That's one thing and the other thing is using what you have. Curtis can absolutely play that position. Can he play when no-one else is defending in the team? No chance but I don’t think anyone could.

“If you really understand the situation, A proven six is not available at the moment (in our squad). Do we make an excuse for that and say: ‘How can we do that?’ then we have a problem because, in a season, a lot of things can happen, that is always the case.

“We have to see that as a challenge, a positive challenge to try to find a way to be more compact, to find a way to deny the opponent. If we do that together, it is always possible. In possession, no doubt Curtis Jones can have an impact in that position, his development last few months since he's been with us really remarkable. Held back by the last injury, which was really not helpful - the wrong moment, no-one’s fault, it just happens with young players - before that the steps he made were really good.