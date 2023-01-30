Andy Robertson, Fabinho and Ibrahima Konate were all perhaps lucky to avoid red cards.

Jurgen Klopp admits he’ll assess three controversial moments from Liverpool’s loss against Brighton.

The Reds crashed out of the FA Cup after a 2-1 loss at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

And things could have been a lot worse for Liverpool. Ibrahima Konate avoided a second yellow card when he appeared to haul down Evan Ferguson.

Then after just coming on, Fabinho’s rash challenge on Ferguson forced the Brighton striker off injured. The Brazil international was given a caution and survived a VAR review, although his immediate reaction after committing the foul suggested he was braced for a sending off.

Then Andy Robertson’s late lunge on Alexis Mac Allister earned him only a booking.

On those moments, Klopp said at his pre-match press conference: “We will not fall apart I can tell you. If it looks like that, I’m sorry. Fabinho challenge was not dynamic. I just saw it once, if it was dynamic we can talk about red cards but was more lying then he hit him. Not cool.

“Ibou, I didn’t really see in the moment and Robo, it’s late in the game. It’s nothing to do with falling apart, it’s frustration. It’s not right to do it but against us, teams constantly get yellow cards usually and no-one asks these questions.