Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool team news: 14 players out and five more doubtful - gallery

Liverpool and Forest injury news ahead of the Premier League clash at the City Ground.

By Will Rooney
Published 29th Feb 2024, 13:15 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 13:28 GMT

Liverpool's relentless fixture schedule continues when they make the trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (15.00 GMT).

The Reds' pursuit of a four-trophy haul remains firmly intact after an incredible week. Jurgen Klopp's side claimed the Carabao Cup after a dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory over Chelsea at Wembley. The Liverpool boss had to call upon rookies to augment his squad amid an injury crisis and they came to the fore.

As they did in Wednesday night's 3-0 FA Cup fifth-round triumph over Southampton. Lewis Koumas scored on his debut while fellow 18-year-old forward Jayden Danns came off the bench to net twice in the second half.

While supporters are dreaming of a potential quadruple, there's no doubt that the Premier League is the prize they covet the most. The Reds sit at the summit of the table by one point and can ill-afford any slip-ups with Manchester City and Arsenal breathing down their neck.

Yet Klopp is all too aware that he needs players back fit if a 20th league title is to be added to the Anfield trophy cabinet. Liverpool will also not be underestimating a Forest outfit who sit 17th in the table, although they have fitness concerns of their own. Ahead of the City Ground encounter, here's a look at the early team news for both sides.

The Forest defender suffered an injury on the way to Ivory Coast claiming glory at AFCON.

1. Willy Boly - out

The midfielder also sustained a setback during Ivory Coast's road to AFCON glory.

2. Ibrahim Sangare - out

The full-back played through an injury in Nigeria's loss to Ivory Coast in the AFCON final. He's been sidelined since.

3. Ola Aina - out

The on-loan Arsenal full-back has missed Forest's past two games.

4. Nuno Tavares - out

