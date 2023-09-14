Register
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Nunez, Alexander-Arnold, Konate: full Liverpool injury list and potential return games - gallery

Liverpool injury list in full.

By Will Rooney
Published 14th Sep 2023, 06:30 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 07:01 BST

Liverpool are back in action this weekend after the international break with a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jurgen Klopp will be more than satisfied with the Reds’ start to the 2023-24 season, having picked up 10 points from the opening four games.

But ahead of the trip to Wolves on Saturday, Liverpool have some injury concerns. Here’s the latest on the fitness front and when players could return to action.

1. LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool warms up during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa at Anfield on September 03, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The striker came off at half-time in Uruguay’s 2-1 loss to Ecuador. Manager Marcelo Bielsa said that Nunez arrived with muscular issues but the fact that he managed to play in both games suggests he should at least be involved this weekend. Potential return game: Wolves (A), Sat 16 Sep.

2. Darwin Nunez - muscle

The striker came off at half-time in Uruguay’s 2-1 loss to Ecuador. Manager Marcelo Bielsa said that Nunez arrived with muscular issues but the fact that he managed to play in both games suggests he should at least be involved this weekend. Potential return game: Wolves (A), Sat 16 Sep.

Not played for Liverpool since April afer requiring surgery. Thiago recently hit a setback in his recovery but Klopp is hopeful the break will be ‘enough’ for the midfielder to thrust himself back in contention. Potential return game: Wolves (A), Sat 16 Sep.

3. Thiago Alcantara - hip

Not played for Liverpool since April afer requiring surgery. Thiago recently hit a setback in his recovery but Klopp is hopeful the break will be ‘enough’ for the midfielder to thrust himself back in contention. Potential return game: Wolves (A), Sat 16 Sep.

The young defender has come off the bench in Liverpool’s past two games. It was a surprise he withdrew from England under-20 duty and hopefully he only has a minor issue. Potential return game: Wolves (A), Sat 16 Sep.

4. Jarell Quansah - unknown

The young defender has come off the bench in Liverpool’s past two games. It was a surprise he withdrew from England under-20 duty and hopefully he only has a minor issue. Potential return game: Wolves (A), Sat 16 Sep.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Jurgen KloppWolves