Liverpool are back in action this weekend after the international break with a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Jurgen Klopp will be more than satisfied with the Reds’ start to the 2023-24 season, having picked up 10 points from the opening four games.
But ahead of the trip to Wolves on Saturday, Liverpool have some injury concerns. Here’s the latest on the fitness front and when players could return to action.
1. LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool warms up during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa at Anfield on September 03, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
2. Darwin Nunez - muscle
The striker came off at half-time in Uruguay’s 2-1 loss to Ecuador. Manager Marcelo Bielsa said that Nunez arrived with muscular issues but the fact that he managed to play in both games suggests he should at least be involved this weekend. Potential return game: Wolves (A), Sat 16 Sep.
3. Thiago Alcantara - hip
Not played for Liverpool since April afer requiring surgery. Thiago recently hit a setback in his recovery but Klopp is hopeful the break will be ‘enough’ for the midfielder to thrust himself back in contention. Potential return game: Wolves (A), Sat 16 Sep.
4. Jarell Quansah - unknown
The young defender has come off the bench in Liverpool’s past two games. It was a surprise he withdrew from England under-20 duty and hopefully he only has a minor issue. Potential return game: Wolves (A), Sat 16 Sep.