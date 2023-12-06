Jurgen Klopp has made four changes for Liverpool's Premier League clash against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane (19.30 GMT).

Darwin Nunez has been dropped to the bench after Sunday's thrilling 4-3 victory over Wolves. Instead, Cody Gakpo spearheads the attack with Mo Salah aiming to score his 200th goal for the Reds. Luis Diaz keeps his spot on the left flank.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Wataru Endo comes in for his third Premier League start after coming off the bench to score against Fulham. Ryan Gravenberch has been withdrawn, which means Alexis Mac Allister features in a more attacking midfield role - having featured in the number-six position for much of the time since arriving from Brighton in the summer - along with Dominik Szoboslzai.

In defence, the injured Joel Matip is replaced by Ibrahima Konate as expected. Interestingly, Joe Gomez comes in at left-back for Kostas Tsimikas, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk featuring in front of goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. A win for Liverpool will see them move back within two points of leaders Arsenal in the title race.