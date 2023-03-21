Liverpool injury news on Darwin Nunez and four more players during the international break.

Liverpool’s season has come to a pause due to the international break.

And because of the Premier League fixture against Fulham being postponed last weekend, the Reds will not have a game for a total of 17 days before they next face Manchester City on Saturday 1 April.

It’s certainly been a frustrating campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Having gone close to an unprecedented quadruple last term, winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, a trophy will not be won this time around.

Liverpool crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrd almost a week ago. The Reds faced an almost impossible task in the last-16 second-leg tie at the Santiago Bernabeu following a 5-2 loss in the first clash at Anfield. Klopp’s men succumbed to a meek 1-0 defeat in the Spanish capital to exit the competition.

Now all Liverpool can hope for is a top-four finish in the Premier League. They certainly have a battle on their hands, with the sixth-placed Reds trailing Tottenham, in fourth, by seven points.

Injuries have played their part to why Liverpool have struggled this term. Here is a current lo

1 . Darwin Nunez - ankle The forward has pulled out of Uruguay duty because of a cut to his ankle. That may not be too serious, though, if it heals correctly. Potential return: Man City (A), Sat 1 April.

2 . Luis Diaz - knee The winger hasn’t played for Liverpool since October. Diaz did not return to full team training before the Real Madrid loss but was out before the rest of his team-mates. He now has a good period to step up his recovery Potential return: Man City (A), Sat 1 April.

3 . Thiago Alcantara - hip The midfielder has missed the past eight games with a hip injury. Thiago was still to return to training before the Real Madrid loss and hasn’t been included in Spain’s squad. Potential return game: April.

4 . Stefan Bajcetic - adductor The midfielder confirmed on social media that he won’t play again this season. Bajcetic believs his setback will make him stronger physically and mentally. Potential return game: N/A