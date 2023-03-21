Register
Liverpool pair Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Nunez, Diaz, Thiago: full Liverpool injury list and potential return matches - gallery

Liverpool injury news on Darwin Nunez and four more players during the international break.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:47 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 06:48 GMT

Liverpool’s season has come to a pause due to the international break.

And because of the Premier League fixture against Fulham being postponed last weekend, the Reds will not have a game for a total of 17 days before they next face Manchester City on Saturday 1 April.

It’s certainly been a frustrating campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Having gone close to an unprecedented quadruple last term, winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, a trophy will not be won this time around.

Liverpool crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrd almost a week ago. The Reds faced an almost impossible task in the last-16 second-leg tie at the Santiago Bernabeu following a 5-2 loss in the first clash at Anfield. Klopp’s men succumbed to a meek 1-0 defeat in the Spanish capital to exit the competition.

Now all Liverpool can hope for is a top-four finish in the Premier League. They certainly have a battle on their hands, with the sixth-placed Reds trailing Tottenham, in fourth, by seven points.

Injuries have played their part to why Liverpool have struggled this term. Here is a current lo

The forward has pulled out of Uruguay duty because of a cut to his ankle. That may not be too serious, though, if it heals correctly. Potential return: Man City (A), Sat 1 April.

The winger hasn’t played for Liverpool since October. Diaz did not return to full team training before the Real Madrid loss but was out before the rest of his team-mates. He now has a good period to step up his recovery Potential return: Man City (A), Sat 1 April.

The midfielder has missed the past eight games with a hip injury. Thiago was still to return to training before the Real Madrid loss and hasn’t been included in Spain’s squad. Potential return game: April.

The midfielder confirmed on social media that he won’t play again this season. Bajcetic believs his setback will make him stronger physically and mentally. Potential return game: N/A

