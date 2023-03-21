Nunez, Diaz, Thiago: full Liverpool injury list and potential return matches - gallery
Liverpool injury news on Darwin Nunez and four more players during the international break.
Liverpool’s season has come to a pause due to the international break.
And because of the Premier League fixture against Fulham being postponed last weekend, the Reds will not have a game for a total of 17 days before they next face Manchester City on Saturday 1 April.
It’s certainly been a frustrating campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Having gone close to an unprecedented quadruple last term, winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, a trophy will not be won this time around.
Liverpool crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrd almost a week ago. The Reds faced an almost impossible task in the last-16 second-leg tie at the Santiago Bernabeu following a 5-2 loss in the first clash at Anfield. Klopp’s men succumbed to a meek 1-0 defeat in the Spanish capital to exit the competition.
Now all Liverpool can hope for is a top-four finish in the Premier League. They certainly have a battle on their hands, with the sixth-placed Reds trailing Tottenham, in fourth, by seven points.
Injuries have played their part to why Liverpool have struggled this term. Here is a current lo