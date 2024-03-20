Darwin Nunez. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez hit a landmark for Liverpool during the gut-wrenching FA Cup loss to Manchester United.

The Reds suffered a 4-3 extra-time defeat by their bitter rivals at Old Trafford, which ended any hopes of winning four trophies this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But if there was a positive to take from the reverse, it was that Nunez hit 30 goal contributions for the 2023-24 season.

Nunez moved to Liverpool from Benfica in the summer of 2022 for what could become a club record £85 million. He had a mixed maiden season in a Reds team that stuttered and missed out on a Premier League top-four finish for the first time since Jurgen Klopp's first year in charge. Nunez ended the 2022-23 campaign with 15 goals and four assists.

But in his sophomore term, with a summer rebuilding leading to Klopp given his new-look side the moniker of Liverpool 2.0, Nunez has made hurtling progress. He's been in potent form in the final third and notched himself two assists against United - setting up Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott's finishes, while the striker's shot saved by Red Devils goalkeeper Andre Onana fell into the path of Mo Salah for his 21st goal of 2023-24.

It means that Nunez had created 14 goals this term, as well as plundered 17 himself. Ten of those have been in the Premier League title charge, one more than in 2022-23 and with 10 matches still to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to comparing himself to Europe's elite forwards, Nunez up there. He ranks eighth for the most goals and assists in the top five leagues. He presently sits ahead of Real Madrid' duo Jude Bellingham (29) and Vinicius Junior (28), Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski (28) and Manchester City's Phil Foden (27).