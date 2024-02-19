Diogo Jota was forced off in Liverpool's win against Brentford. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool's continuing injury problems threaten to derail their Premier League title charge.

The Reds stayed at the top of the table with a 4-1 win over Brentford, with Mo Salah scoring on his return from a hamstring issue.

Yet Jurgen Klopp's side saw Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota substituted before half-time and then Darwin Nunez was withdrawn at the interval.

Liverpool have a big week as they welcome Luton Town to Anfield on Wednesday before they face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley four days later.

Ahead of those games, here's the latest on the injury front and if any players could return.

Darwin Nunez - unknown

The striker opened the scoring against Brentford but was forced off at half-time. Klopp said: “Darwin, we took off because he felt really a little but that was obviously today enough to immediately push the brake and that’s what we did, so we took him off and brought Cody on and that worked out really well.”

Liverpool must now assess Nunez's issue, although they'll be hoping it was caught early.

Potential return game: Luton (H), Wed 21 Feb or Chelsea (N), Sun 25 Feb.

Curtis Jones - shin/ ankle

The midfielder had to come off in the 33rd minute against Brentford. Jones received treatment and tried to carry on but could not continue. Klopp said: “Curtis got a knock on the lower part of his shin, or above the ankle. We will see what that means. It was what he felt, but he was not 100 per cent sure. That Curtis cannot play on tells you that it must be something because he would have played on at all costs."

Liverpool may not risk Jones against Luton even if his setback is not serious given they already have injuries issues in the engine room.

Potential return game: Chelsea (N), Sun 25 Feb.

Diogo Jota - unknown

The striker was a menace in the first half at Brentford, with his intelligent header assisting Nunez's opener. However, Jota has to be stretchered off with his issue worse than his team-mates'. Klopp said: “Diogo looks probably the worst; I didn’t see it back but I heard the pictures didn’t look great as well, so we have to see there."

Potential return game: N/A

Alisson Becker - hamstring

The goalkeeper was set to return to Liverpool's squad at Brentford, having missed the 3-1 win over Burnley because of illness. However, a suspected hamstring problem ruled him out of the trip to Brentford. Klopp said: “Last training session, Ali pulled out. That’s not cool.

“We don’t know [the injury’s significance]. It’s a muscle thing. Maybe tomorrow or the day after tomorrow we will know more.”

Potential return game: N/A.

Dominik Szoboszlai - hamstring

The midfielder sustained a recurrence of a hamstring problem and has missed the previous three games. There is a chance that Szoboszlai could be back for the Carabao Cup final but he's doubtful.

Potential return game: Chelsea (N), Sun 25 Feb.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - knee

Liverpool's vice-captain continues to be troubled by an issue he first felt in January. Alexander-Arnold was forced off at half-time against Burnley and is set for a period on the sidelines.

Potential return game: Man City (H), Sun 10 March.

Thiago Alcantara - muscle

The midfielder made his first appearance in nine months in a 3-1 loss against Arsenal earlier this month after a hip problem. But during a brief substitute cameo, Thiago sustained a fresh issue.

Potential return game: N/A.

Joel Matip - knee

The defender continues his recovery after having ACL surgery in December.

Potential return game: N/A.

Stefan Bajcetic - growing pains

Liverpool have been cautious with the 19-year-old midfielder given the nature of his problem. Bajcetic has played only twice this campaign, having played 19 times last term.

Potential return game: N/A.

Ben Doak - knee

The 18-year-old winger had knee surgery in December and is in rehab.