Liverpool trio Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cody Gakpo. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Having reached the final international break of the season, there won't be a Liverpool fan sat disappointed.

Granted, the emotions of a gut-wrenching 4-3 extra-time loss against Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-final. Dreams of winning four trophies have ended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet if supporters last summer had been told that the Reds would be joint-top of the Premier League, into the Europa League last eight and already won the Carabao Cup, they would have taken such a scenario.

However, should a challenge of claiming three pieces of silverware be continued when the season recommences in two weeks' time, Jurgen Klopp will need to get some players back. Liverpool have had far too many of their performers on the sidelines and have done well for their charge at the Premier League not to be derailed.

In the defeat by United at Old Trafford, Klopp admitted that Liverpool had more fitness concerns with three forwards.

As the 2023-24 hits the pause button, here's a look at the current injury situation at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez - hamstring

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Liverpool striker played the entire 120 minutes of the loss against United. Klopp had initially been hopeful that Nunez's issue wasn't too serious. Nunez has subsequently been withdrawn from Uruguay's squad for the international break but reports suggest his problem isn't long term.

Potential return game: Brighton (H), Sunday 31 March.

Ibrahima Konate - muscle

The defender has missed the Reds' previous three games, having failed in the race to be fit against United. However, Konate interestingly has reported for France duty which suggests he is coming towards the end of his problem.

Potential return game: Brighton (H), Sunday 31 March.

Luis Diaz - groin

The winger came off in the 114th minute in the loss to the Red Devils. But Diaz has linked up with Colombia and that bodes well.

Potential return game: Brighton (H), Sunday 31 March.

Cody Gakpo - ankle

The Dutchman was the third forward who picked up an issue against United. However, Gakpo's problem has not prevented him from meeting up with his national team.

Potential return game: Brighton (H), Sunday 31 March.

Curtis Jones - ankle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder has been absent for the previous month after being forced off in a 4-1 win over Brentford. Jones was being considered for an England senior call-up by Gareth Southgate. However, Klopp recently revealed that Jones is set to be back after the international break.

Potential return game: Brighton (H), Sunday 31 March.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - knee

Liverpool's vice-captain has been on the treatment table for more than a month, having had the same issue in January. Klopp believes that Alexander-Arnold has a chance of being back the week after the campaign returns.

Potential return game: Sheffield United (H), Thursday 4 April or Man Utd (A), Sunday 7 April.

Diogo Jota - knee

The forward had to be stretchered off at Brentford. There had been fears Jota would be absent for a couple of months but Klopp revealed that the Portugal international might be back shortly after the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potential return game: Sheffield United (H), Thursday 4 April or Man Utd (A), Sunday 7 April.

Stefan Bajcetic - other

The midfielder has been limited to just two appearances this season because of growing issues. Bajcetic is currently undergoing a mini pre-season programme and there are hopes he can return to team training after the international break.

Potential return game: Sheffield United (H), Thursday 4 April or Man Utd (A), Sunday 7 April.

Alisson Becker - hamstring

Liverpool's No.1 goalkeeper has a 'rather serious' issue according to Klopp. The Reds boss did not give a date when Alisson could be back when asked if any players might make a return to fitness after the international break.

Potential return game: N/A

Thiago Alcantara - hip

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder has been struggling with his issue for almost a year, having had surgery last April. Klopp admitted that he's unsure if Thiago will play again this term.

Potential return game: N/A

Joel Matip - knee

The defender continues his rehab from having ACL surgery in December. Matip was removed from Liverpool's Europa League squad for the knockout stage to accommodate No.3 goalkeeper Adrian.

Potential return game: N/A

Ben Doak - knee

The winger had an operation in December and has still to make a return to action.