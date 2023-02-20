Liverpool injury news ahead of the Champions League clash against Real Madrid at Anfield.

Liverpool are preparing for a huge Champions League clash when they face Real Madrid in the last 16 first leg at Anfield on Tuesday.

The European Cup is the only trophy the Reds can win this season after an inconsistent run of results so far.

Jurgen Klopp’s side couldn’t have asked for a much tougher draw in the opening round of the knockout stage as the two heavyweights prepare to do battle once again. Liverpool suffered a 1-0 loss to Madrid in last campaign’s final in Paris.

But revenage will be the last thing on the Reds’ minds. Getting a result against Los Blancos to take into the return clash at the Santiago Bernabeu will be the only thing Liverpool will be thinking about.

Klopp’s troops earned an important 2-0 win against Newcastle United at the weekend.

And ahead of the Real encounter, here’s the latest on the injury front.

Ibrahima Konate, left, and Darwin Nunez.

Darwin Nunez - shoulder The striker fell awkwardly in the second half during the victory at Newcastle - having opened the scoring in the first period. Liverpool are awaiting the severity of his issue. Potential return game: Real Madrid (H), Tuesday February 21.

Ibrahima Konate - hamstring The defender has missed the past three games. Konate was not spotted training last week, with Klopp admitting the France international was not yet available. He may need a period to get up to speed once back in training. Potential return game: Crystal Palace (A), Saturday 25 Feb.

Thiago Alcantara - hip Klopp has admitted that the midfielder will be sidelined for 'a while'. The Telegraph reported that Thiago could be sidelined for up to four weeks. Potential return game: Real Madrid (A), Wednesday 15 March.