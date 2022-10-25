Liverpool injury news on Darwin Nunez, Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Arthur Melo ahead of their Champions League clash against Ajax.

Liverpool came book their spot in the knockout stages of the Champions League when they face Ajax tomorrow (20.00 BST).

The Reds need just a point to ensure they finish in the top two of Group A, having picked up nine points from four games so far.

Still, Jurgen Klopp will want a big performance from his side after Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.

Injuries have been a significant problem for Liverpool this season as their Premier League form continues to stutter.

Here’s the latest situation ahead of the Ajax clash and a look at when those sidelined could return to action.

Darwin Nunez

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The summer signing from Benfica suffered a tight hamstring in the 1-0 victory over West Ham. It meant he was forced to miss the Forest game.

What's been said

Before the defeat, Klopp said: "For Darwin, the game comes too early, he still feels the intensity of the game muscle-wise so there was no chance he could play today. Maybe he could play tomorrow or on Monday but not today."

Potential return game

Ajax (A), Wednesday 26 October.

Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The midfielder had an ear infection in the build-up to the Forest game so was ruled out.

What's been said

Klopp said ahead of the Ciy Ground fixture: "Thiago got a bad ear infection overnight. The decision was made this morning at 5.15. That’s how it is sometimes and that’s the reason for that.”

Potential return game

Ajax (A), Wednesday 26 October.

Ibrahima Konate

What happened

The centre-back sustained a muscle issue in the 7-1 defeat Rangers, having previously been sidelined for the opening two months of the season.

What's been said

Speaking at his pre-match press conference before Forest, Klopp said: “From Monday on, Naby and Ibou, if everything goes as planned, will be involved in full team training."

Potential return game

Ajax (A), Wednesday 26 October.

Naby Keita

Naby Keita. Picture: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

What happened

The midfielder hasn't played for Liverpool since the Community Shield defeat of Manchester City at the end of July.

Keita was ill before sustaining a muscle problem.

What's been said

Klopp confirmed before Forest that Keita was due to be back in full team training this week - but needs to build up towards match fitness.

He said: "The situation with Naby is clear. Whatever happens in the summer, nobody knows in this moment, but it’s now about making him as fit as possible so he can sustain the awful lot of games coming up.

“There are a lot of football games to play and I can’t wait to have him back properly.”

Potential return game

Leeds United (H), Saturday 29 October.

Joel Matip

What happened

The centre-back picked up a calf injury during Liverpool's 3-2 loss to Arsenal earlier this month.

What's been said

Klopp is hopeful that Matip will be back for the Reds' final games before World Cup.

He said: "Everything is going well, but he needs a bit of time. I think with him, it will be tight until the World Cup break; hopefully, in the last two or three games, he might be in contention, but I don't know yet."

Potential return game

Tottenham (A), Sunday 6 November.

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota was stretchered off in Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat of Man City. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The striker was stretchered off in the closing stages of Liverpool's victory over Manchester City with a severe calf injury.

What's been said

Jota has been ruled out of the World Cup with Portugal.

Klopp said: "He will miss the World Cup. [It's a] pretty serious injury in the calf muscle and now the recovery process starts. We can say that because he will not be in for a long time; we talk about months."

Potential return game

N/A.

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz of Liverpool receives medical treatment before being substituted off during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

What happened

The winger limped off in the first half of Liverpool's loss at Arsenal with a knee problem.

What's been said

Diaz won't play again until after the World Cup.

Klopp said: "Six to eight weeks, we will see. He looks like a quick healer, but we will see. Could have been worse."

Potential return game

Aston Villa (A), Monday 26 December

Arthur Melo

Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The on-loan Juventus midfielder played only 13 minutes for Liverpool before he picked up a thigh problem.

What's been said

Posting on Instagram, Arthur wrote: "It is now time for me to keep my head up and join forces with my family and do everything I need to with my team to make sure I come back stronger as soon as possible. No obstacle will prevent me from progressing in my career and I have great ambition to show what I can do on the pitch."

Potential return game