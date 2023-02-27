Liverpool injury news ahead of the clash against Wolves in the Premier League.

Liverpool face a quick turnaround when they face Wolves in the Premier League at Anfield on Wednesday night (20.00 GMT).

The Reds were forced into another frustrating result as they were held to a goalless draw against Crystal Palace last Saturday. Jurgen Klopp’s men failed to put the pressure on the top four and their pursuit of qualifying for next campaign’s Champions League took a hit.

Booking their spot in Europe’s elite club competition is looking out of the question. The winners earn automatic qualification but that’s highly unlikely for Liverpool after a sobering 5-2 loss to Real Madrid in the last-16 first leg.

Injuries have been a big problem for Klopp’s men this season. Ahead of the game against Wolves, the Reds again have issues when it comes to fitness.

Here’s the latest on the injury front.

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 05: Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on January 05, 2023 in Kirkby, England.

Darwin Nunez - shoulder The forward felt a recurrence of his issue he suffered against Newcastle earlier this month. Nunez had an injection to feature against Real and much will depend on the pain his problem his causing him. Potential return game: Wolves (H), Wed March 1.

Joe Gomez - hamstring The centre-back walked straight down the tunnel when subbed against Real Madrid. Klopp admitted Gomez has a muscle injury and missed the Palace draw. Potential return game: Wolves (H), Wed March 1.

Ibrahima Konate - hamstring The defender has returned to training but was not named in the squad against Palace due - presumably as he was not ready. Potential return game: Wolves (H), Wednesday 1 March.