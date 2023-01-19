Liverpool latest injury and team news ahead of clash against Chelsea in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool aim for their first Premier League victory of the year when Chelsea visit Anfield on Saturday (12.45 GMT).

The Reds’ form in the top flight has faltered this season and, as a consequence, they sit a disappointing ninth in the table.

Having been expected to challenge for the title once again, Jurgen Klopp’s side face a battle to finish in the Champions League places.

Injuries have played a part in why Liverpool have underperformed significantly, having had several key players missing for substantial periods.

Chelsea have also underwhelmed this campaign and languish in 10th, having had injury issues of their own. But a win for either side could see them start to go on a run of results to climb up the table.

Ahead of the clash, here’s the latest on the Liverpool injury front.

1. Darwin Nunez - hamstring The striker has missed Liverpool's past two games. Klopp said Nunez was close to being available for the Wolves game and was due back in training either yesterday or today. Potential return game: Chelsea (H), Saturday 20 Jan. Expected return game: Chelsea (H), Saturday 20 Jan.

2. Harvey Elliott - ankle knock Liverpool's match-winner at Wolves played through the pain barrier in the second half. Considering he finished the game, it suggests the issue wasn't serious. Expected return game: Chelsea (H), Saturday 20 Jan.

3. Kostas Tsimikas - back knock Klopp revealed in his post-Wolves press conference that Liverpool would have to see how the left-back is. Tsimikas also finished the game so the issue may not be too severe. Potential return game: Chelsea (H), Saturday 20 Jan.

4. Virgil van Dijk - hamstring The defender has missed the past three games and is set to be out for a short while longer. Liverpool will want to make sure his issue doesn't recur when he recovers. Potential return game: Everton (H), Mon 14 Feb.