Nunez, van Dijk, Diaz: full Liverpool injury list and potential return matches - gallery
Liverpool latest injury and team news ahead of clash against Chelsea in the Premier League at Anfield.
Liverpool aim for their first Premier League victory of the year when Chelsea visit Anfield on Saturday (12.45 GMT).
The Reds’ form in the top flight has faltered this season and, as a consequence, they sit a disappointing ninth in the table.
Having been expected to challenge for the title once again, Jurgen Klopp’s side face a battle to finish in the Champions League places.
Injuries have played a part in why Liverpool have underperformed significantly, having had several key players missing for substantial periods.
Chelsea have also underwhelmed this campaign and languish in 10th, having had injury issues of their own. But a win for either side could see them start to go on a run of results to climb up the table.
Ahead of the clash, here’s the latest on the Liverpool injury front.