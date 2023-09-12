Register
'Obviously love to' - 13-goal winger who is 'fearless' makes honest Liverpool admission

Liverpool signed winger Trent Kone-Doherty from Derry City.

By Will Rooney
Published 12th Sep 2023, 05:00 BST
Liverpool youngster Trent-Kone-Doherty revealed it would be a 'dream' if he can make a first-team breakthrough.

The winger was signed by the Reds from Derry City in the summer of 2022. He enjoyed an eye-catching maiden season on Merseyside, recording 11 goals for the under-18s and under-19s before suffering an injury.

This term, Kone-Doherty has already scored two and created one in three outings. As a result, the 17-year-old was rewarded with a call-up to train with the first team last month. And while he admits there were a few mix-ups with himself and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold, it was an experience he relished.

Speaking to the club's website, Kone-Doherty said: "They were calling me Trent but a few of the players were laughing because we kept getting mixed up. Everyone was really welcoming. A few of the players were asking me what age I was and stuff and they were kind of joking about it. But everyone was really welcoming.

"I was actually doing the warm-up with the under-18s and then I got told I had to go up to the first team to train. I was walking [up] kind of fast, just smiling. I was really happy and thankful. Because it came so fast, I didn't have too much time to think. I went up and it was a really good experience. I really enjoyed it and I'm just thankful for the opportunity."

Teenage wingers Ben Doak and Kaide Gordon have both made appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent seasons. While Kone-Doherty isn’t setting goals, he admits he’d like to follow in the duo’s path. He added: “I grew up in a place in Derry called Shantallow. Down the street from Shantallow, where my mum still lives, there was a grass pitch and every day loads of kids [were] in the cage just playing loads of football.

“I was mostly the youngest kid there because I just wanted to play, whereas most of the guys who did actually play were a bit older than me. They used to throw me in and let me play. I feel like I play my best game when I play fearless, to be honest. I try to just back myself no matter who I’m playing against. I think my dad kind of drilled it into me when I was younger.

Any time I got the ball when I was young, I used to just try to dribble [past] people. It’s something that’s just kind of stuck with me and I think I play my best when I’m playing fearless. I don't really try to set too many goals. I try to just play every game to my best and see where that takes me. If we're talking long term, I would obviously love to play for Liverpool. That would be my dream."

