One Liverpool player who will definitely start vs Derby as ‘disgrace’ claim made
Caoimhin Kelleher will feature for Liverpool against Derby County in the Carabao Cup.
Caoimhin Kelleher will start for Liverpool against Derby County in the Carabao Cup third round at Anfield tonight (20.00 BST).
The Irishman will retain his spot as the Reds' goalkeeper in the competition, having been the hero on the road to glory last season.
Kelleher featured in all but one game as Liverpool claimed the silverware in February. He was the hero in the defeat of Chelsea in the final at Wembley, making several excellent saves in the game before scoring his penalty in the 11-10 shootout win.
That was Kelleher's last Liverpool appearance, though, and he missed the opening two months of this term because of injury.
But the 23-year-old is set to feature between the posts against League One outfit Derby.
Assistant manager Pep Lijnders said: “Yeah, Caoimh deserves it. If you shoot the last penalty in [in the final], it would be a disgrace if we took him out now!
“I think, honestly, one of my proudest moments in football was after the game when we won this cup. Caoimh, if you see a talent grow and you see talents turn into men and if you see men with personality and braveness and you go into a final and he takes the last penalty - and after the game we have this moment together, it means a lot. So, if nothing happens today he will start for us.”