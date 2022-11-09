One Liverpool player who will definitely start vs Derby as ‘disgrace’ claim made

Caoimhin Kelleher will feature for Liverpool against Derby County in the Carabao Cup.

Caoimhin Kelleher will start for Liverpool against Derby County in the Carabao Cup third round at Anfield tonight (20.00 BST).

The Irishman will retain his spot as the Reds' goalkeeper in the competition, having been the hero on the road to glory last season.

Kelleher featured in all but one game as Liverpool claimed the silverware in February. He was the hero in the defeat of Chelsea in the final at Wembley, making several excellent saves in the game before scoring his penalty in the 11-10 shootout win.

That was Kelleher's last Liverpool appearance, though, and he missed the opening two months of this term because of injury.

But the 23-year-old is set to feature between the posts against League One outfit Derby.

Assistant manager Pep Lijnders said: “Yeah, Caoimh deserves it. If you shoot the last penalty in [in the final], it would be a disgrace if we took him out now!

Advertisement