‘Only issue is’ - Liverpool reaction as Jurgen Klopp makes eight changes vs West Ham

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool line-up for today’s Premier League clash against West Ham.

The Reds make eight changes from the 3-1 victory over LASK in the Europa League earlier this week. Those who remain are captain Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Virgil van Dijk.

Alisson Becker returns between the post to replace Caoimhin Kelleher. With Trent Alexander-Arnold still absent with a hamstring injury, Joe Gomez features at right-back as he comes in for Stefan Bajcetic. Joel Matip starts alongside van Dijk in central defence, with Ibrahima Konate dropping to the bench while Andy Robertson comes in for Kostas Tsimikas on the left.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones replace Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliott respectively. And the three goalscorers from LASK in Nunez, Diaz and Mo Salah feature up front as Ben Doak is among the substitutes.

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Konate, Gakpo, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Quansah.