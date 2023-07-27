‘Open to’ - Liverpool-linked midfielder’s agent provides transfer update

The agent of Liverpool-linked midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has insisted that his cilent is 'open' to leaving Fiorentina.

The Reds have placed Romeo Lavia at the top of their wish list as they aim to replace the outgoing pair of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Henderson has already said his goodbyes on social media as he looks set to join Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq for £12 million. Fabinho, meanwhile, is edging towards a £40 million switch to Al-Ittihad.

Liverpool have made a second bid for Lavia after their opening £37 million was rejected by Southampton. Saints boss Russell Martin has insisted that the club will stick by their valuation of around £50 million.

Should Jurgen Klopp's side unable to reach an agreement for Lavia they'll be forced to turn their attention elsewhere. One player who has been moot is Amrabat, who starred as Morocco reached the 2022 World Cup semi-finals in Qatar.

Manchester United have also been heavily linked with the 26-year-old Fiorentina midfielder. And speaking to VoetbalPrimeur, Ambrabat's agent Mahmoud El Boustati said: “Quite a few clubs are interested in Sofyan. It is now a matter of making the right choice. He is still just a Fiorentina player and he reported to Fiorentina on Monday."