Liverpool’s man-of-the-match performer starred in midfield as the Reds got back to winning ways.

Mo Salah lavished praise on Stefan Bajcetic’s man-of-the-match performance after Liverpool’s Merseyside derby victory over Everton.

A goal in each half from Salah and Cody Gakpo saw the Reds earn their first Premier League victory in five games and move up to ninth in the table.

Bajcetic continued in midfield and delivered an all action performance. The 18-year-old had 51 ball touches in total, executing 10 final-third passes, two key passes, three long balls and won four ground duels.

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher labelled Bajcetic as ‘outstanding’. That was senitment echoed by Salah, who believes Bajcetic has been the Reds’ best player during his sustained run in the starting line-up.

Salah said: “He’s a great player and person, he always tries to work hard. Since he started playing for us, he has been our best player maybe so hopefully he keeps that confidence and keeps going.”

In response, Bajcetic was clearly moved to hear the kind words from Liverpool’s star man.

