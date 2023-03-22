The Juventus midfielder’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has spoken about his love for Liverpool and Steven Gerrard growing up amid reported interest from the Merseyside club.

Rabiot is currently contracted to Juventus until this summer and he could be a cheaper alternative for the Reds as they target a midfield revamp.

Speaking to Italian media outlet Tuttosport, Rabiot gave an update on his future and spoke about his love for Liverpool and Steven Gerrard growing up.

“I loved Liverpool a lot because I was a bit fan of Steven Gerrard, who made me dream… and so therefore I followed the Reds. My other idol was Zinedine Zidane,” the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder revealed.

“There’s possibility of leaving, but there is also the possibility of signing another contract with Juventus. I feel good in Turin. I’m doing well here, I also have good relationship with the manager”

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a renaissance this season, emerging as a key player for club and country, as he featured heavily at the World Cup for France in Qatar.

Having won 24 major honours during his career, as well as playing nearly 440 times , Rabiot is a highly-experienced operator who is now entering his peak years.

Considering that Juventus were docked 15 points for alleged irregularities regarding historic transfer dealings earlier this month, their Champions League hopes have taken a hit which could make open the door to a potential deal.

There’s also the looming threat of Juventus’ financial situation which could see them offload Rabiot, but high wages may be an issue for any clubs wanting to sign him on a free.

However, with nine goals and four assists so far this season, he’s shown he can be more influential in the final third and those numbers have come in a season in which Juventus have struggled overall in a highly-pragmatic Massimiliano Allegri system and goals from midfield would certainly be welcomed at Anfield.

