‘Outstanding talent’ set to take another step after Liverpool injury problems

Liverpool injury update on Kaide Gordon.

With Liverpool jetting off to Dubai for a warm-weather camp, it gives several players ample opportunity to build fitness ahead of the season's return.

Luis Diaz and Joel Matip have both been sidelined since October after both suffering respective knee and calf injuries in the Reds’ 3-2 loss to Arsenal.

Diaz’s return to action, especially, will be significant for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the second half of the campaign. The winger has made a superb impression since arriving from Porto last summer. Diaz could feature in friendlies against Lyon and AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup.

Klopp will also use the time to survey some of the fledgling talents coming through the ranks. Of the 33-man squad, the likes of Ben Doak, Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark - who have all made first-team appearances this season - are involved.

And one youngster who will benefit from both improving his fitness levels and the experience of rubbing shoulders with Mo Salah, Thiago Alcantara and Co. during an intense period is Kaide Gordon.

The winger has become somewhat of a forgotten man this season despite his burgeoning talent. Gordon was signed from Derby County in February 2021 for a fee that could rise to £3 million, having made his debut in the Championship aged just 16.

Last season, Gordon made four outings for Klopp's side. He featured on the road to Carabao Cup glory in win against Norwich City before firing his maiden senior goal in a 4-1 defeat of Shrewsbury Town. Then he was handed his Premier League debut off the bench in a 3-0 victory over Brentford aged just 17.

The highlight soon after was when Gordon was rewarded with a start against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg. The England youth international played 63 minutes in the 2-0 win that saw Liverpool advance to Wembley.

In addition, Gordon recorded four goals and two assists for Liverpool at under-18, under-19 and under-23 level. A fine effort considering he was only of first-year scholarship age.

However, Gordon's endured a frustrating 2022-23 season so far. Despite returning on the first day of pre-season in July, a pelvic injury has prevented him from making a single outing so far.

Given his age and how his body is still developing, Liverpool have understandably been patient with the teenager. Yet Gordon has been included in Klopp's set-up for the trip to Dubai - and is seemingly close to putting his issues behind him.

That will be a welcome boost for both the tricky winger and the Reds boss. The clash against Wolves in the FA Cup third round on 7 January could be earmarked as a potential first-team outing if everything goes to plan. Meanwhile having Gordon as an option from the bench is something Klopp will relish when the hectic period ensues.

Certainly, Klopp hasn't held back praise for Gordon in the past. After he netted in last term's defeat of Shrewsbury, the Reds manager said: “Kaide is always in our minds because he is an exceptional talent. He had a little drop in form which is completely normal for his age.

“He is an outstanding talent, he is always in my mind as long as he is fit. We will see where that leads.

