‘Pain’ - key Liverpool star suffers injury scare on international duty

Alisson Becker was forced to leave Brazil training yesterday with a suspected finger injury.

The goalkeeper enjoyed an excellent 2022-23 campaign for Liverpool and was unsurprisingly named Player of the Season.

Alisson, 30, is first-choice keeper for Brazil and has linked up with his country for friendlies against Guinea and Senegal during the international break.

But the former AS Roma stopper appeared to hurt a finger when saving a shot when being put through his paces before the game against former Liverpool team-mate Naby Keita's Guinea tonight in Spain.

Alisson and Liverpool will be hopeful that his issue is not a serious one.

A tweet from Brazilian outlet TNT Sports said: “Let it be nothing serious with Alisson! The main goalkeeper of #SeleçãoBrasileira left training a little early with pain in his finger and became a doubt for the friendly against Guinea."

