‘Pain’ - key Liverpool star suffers injury scare on international duty

Alisson Becker was forced to leave Brazil training yesterday with a suspected finger injury.
The goalkeeper enjoyed an excellent 2022-23 campaign for Liverpool and was unsurprisingly named Player of the Season.
Alisson, 30, is first-choice keeper for Brazil and has linked up with his country for friendlies against Guinea and Senegal during the international break.
But the former AS Roma stopper appeared to hurt a finger when saving a shot when being put through his paces before the game against former Liverpool team-mate Naby Keita's Guinea tonight in Spain.
Alisson and Liverpool will be hopeful that his issue is not a serious one.
A tweet from Brazilian outlet TNT Sports said: “Let it be nothing serious with Alisson! The main goalkeeper of #SeleçãoBrasileira left training a little early with pain in his finger and became a doubt for the friendly against Guinea."
Alisson has made 231 appearances since joining Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2018. He’s been an indispensable player since his arrival, helping the Reds win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.