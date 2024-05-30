Paris Saint-Germain 'interested' in £35m Liverpool star this summer

PSG.

The Liverpool defender is currently a target for Paris Saint-Germain.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Ibrahim Konate this summer, according to reports in France.

The famed outlet L’Equipe have reported that the Frenchman is a target for the Parisian club. Having built a strong French contingent that includes Randal Kolo Muani, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Warren Zaire-Emery, Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola - and Konate could be the latest to be added to their squad.

According to the outlet, talks over a new deal for Konate at Liverpool have been underway for months. His deal expires in 2026 but it is said he feels ‘particularly good’ at Anfield. Of course, incoming manager Arne Slot will have to size up his squad and defensive depth when he arrives for pre-season - the club have just allowed Joel Matip to depart on a free transfer and Joe Gomez played just five games at centre-back as he spent the majority of the season covering both full-back positions.

Signed for £35m in 2021, Konate has made 90 appearances across three seasons at the club and is regarded as Liverpool’s second best centre-back, after Virgil van Dijk. However, he started just 17 times in the league last season and saw Jarell Quansah, who enjoyed a brilliant debut campaign, start nine of the last 13 league games.

Only 25, Konate looks to have a bright future at Liverpool and is a fully-fledged starter for France at international level. He could be set to lead the defensive line for years to come, even in the years after Van Dijk’s departure which could come in the next few seasons. His figures are extremely impressive and he ranks within the elite percentiles for metrics that are essential for the modern-day centre-back. For example, he ranks between the 91st and 99th bracket for tackles, progressive carries, passes attempted, progressive passes and aerials won.