Paul Merson has backed Liverpool to run out easy winners when they face Nottingham Forest at Anfield tomorrow.

The Reds have eight Premier League fixtures remaining in their pursuit of European qualification. Jurgen Klopp’s side languish an underwhelming eighth in the table but thrashed Leeds United 6-1 at Elland Road earlier this week to keep their faint Champions League hopes alive.

Liverpool have little margin for error if they are to miraculously finishing in the top four - although a top-six berth is much more likely.

Meanwhile, Forest find themselves in the relegation zone and are scrapping for their lives after losing 2-0 to Manchester United last weekend. They did beat Klopp’s side 1-0 in the reverse fixture at the City Ground, however.

But Merson, speaking to SportsKeeda, believes Forest’s ‘atrocious’ away form - having picked up just six points on their travels all season - is why Liverpool will triumph emphatically.

He said: “What scoreline do you want? This game is nearly a foregone conclusion as Nottingham Forest are atrocious away from home. I love the Premier League because there are no easy games, but this is as close as it gets.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best passer of the ball in England. He can spray the ball all over the pitch, and he can put it on a six-pence. He doesn't play safe passes and will rip it up against lesser teams, but I don't know if it'll work against the big guns. His passing is second to none at Liverpool and I like what he's trying - it's very expansive.

“Diogo Jota chipped in with a very well-taken brace last week. Liverpool have suffered a lot of injuries, but all their players are coming back now. The way they pressed last week, Liverpool look like they've got the bit between their teeth again. I don't see anything but a Liverpool victory in this fixture. Prediction: Liverpool 4-0 Nottingham Forest.”

Chris Sutton has agreed with Merson all many of his points. He told BBC Sport: “This is probably the game I am most confident about this week - mostly based on Nottingham Forest's terrible away form.

“Forest boss Steve Cooper got a vote of confidence last week from the club's owner Evangelos Marinakis but was told that results must improve. They haven't. Based on what Marinakis said, I am surprised Cooper is still in a job, not that I in any way think he should be sacked. I don't see Forest ending their 10-game winless run at Anfield, though.