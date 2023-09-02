Paul Merson has issued a controversial take on Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah transfer stance.

Salah was the subject of late interest from Saudi Arabia late in the summer transfer window, but Liverpool did not budge, even in the face of a more than £100million offer. Salah is now 31 years of age, and the Reds would have been forgiven for at least considering the offer, given their superstar’s age.

But still one of the best players in the world, Liverpool decided they wouldn’t be selling Salah under any circumstances, and while the Saudi Arabian window remains open, there is no chance the Reds are going to sell while they cannot get a replacement in.

January may bring further obstacles, though, with talk of a £200million offer from Saudi Arabia, and that may be an offer Liverpool have to take seriously, even if it means losing arguably their best player.

According to pundit Merson, Liverpool should go one better than considering a sale, and they should take the money and use it to sign one of their title rivals’ best players.

Merson told Sky Sports: “Do they sell him for £200m and then in January see if they can get Saka from Arsenal for £150m?” said the pundit. “I’m thinking ‘right, one person’s 31, if I can get £200m, who’s the next one in line? Who’s the next one on the right-wing?’”

“The next in line is definitely Saka, he’s the best right winger about after Salah. If you were Liverpool, you’re trading in someone who’s a little bit older for someone who’s younger. They’d go rock the boat with Arsenal say ‘here’s 150 for someone.’”