Liverpool are now closing in on Sunday's huge FA Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester United. The Reds have had a busy week, competing in the Europa League as recently as Thursday, and they must now dust themselves down quickly in a bid to land another Wembley appearance.

Jurgen Klopp will want to sign off this summer with as many trophies as possible in his final season, and he certainly won't want to see his side lose a derby at Old Trafford this weekend. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Anfield.

Ten Hag request

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has told his team to prove that they belong at the top level with a big performance against Liverpool this weekend. "We know that it's a strong side, but yeah, as I say, the challenge is there and we want to play our football," he said in his press conference.

"We want to show that we can beat them. We want to show everyone we can play on the high levels, and we know we have to do that in togetherness."

Merson praise

Paul Merson has praised Liverpool star Wataru Endo, believing Klopp has struck gold again in the transfer market. “Wataru Endo is a player I’ve been really impressed by, what a signing he’s been!” Merson wrote for Sportskeeda.