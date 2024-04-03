Pep Guardiola. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola has declared that he'll be rooting for Manchester United when they face Liverpool on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side are embroiled in a fierce Premier League title battle with Manchester City and Arsenal. As things stand, the Reds are currently in the driving seat after a 2-1 victory over Brighton last Sunday - as City and Arsenal fought out a goalless draw later in the afternoon.

Liverpool have a two-point lead over the Gunners while reigning champions City are a further point adrift. With nine matches remaining, there is little margin for error. Klopp's men face basement side Sheffield United at Anfield tomorrow night (19.30 BST) before making the trip to United on Sunday (15.30 BST).

Klopp's side suffered a 4-3 loss at the hands of Erik ten Hag's troops at Old Trafford in the FA Cup quarter-finals only three weeks ago. And while City might be United's rivals from the same postcode, Guardiola will be rooting for the Red Devils.

Speaking ahead of City's clash against Aston Villa, Guardiola was asked by a reporter if he would be cheering on United against Liverpool. The Etihad boss replied: "Oh, I support United! Not really but anyway..."

Liverpool and City are battling it out for the title for a fourth time in six seasons. The last time they were both going for the silverware was in the 2021-22 campaign when the Reds lost out by a point. In the run-in, Guardiola claimed that everyone outside of City wanted Liverpool to be crowned champions.

However, Guardiola does not have that stance this time around despite it being Klopp's final season in the Anfield hot seat. He added: "I don't have an opinion now. I had it two years ago but I don't have it. More popular winners? I don't know. I should go out and ask all the people in the UK what is your opinion. I don't have this opportunity to do it.